Allu Aravind calls for unity among stakeholders amid wage row

Hyderabad: At the recent SIIMA Awards press meet, senior producer Allu Aravind made striking remarks that have sparked discussions within the Telugu film industry. Referring to the recent recognition of Telugu cinema with seven National Awards, Aravind pointed out that it was SIIMA that first honored the achievers, even before the local industry acknowledged them.

“In our industry, everyone focuses on their own circle. That’s why we are unable to collectively celebrate achievements or do good for the industry as a whole,” Aravind said, emphasizing the lack of unity among stakeholders.

His comments come at a time when the Telugu film industry is facing a major standoff between producers and workers’ unions over wage hikes. With shootings stalled and both sides sticking to their demands, his statement on disunity and self-interest appears particularly relevant. Many see his words as a reflection of the current crisis, where collaborative problem-solving has taken a back seat to individual agendas.

Industry observers believe Aravind’s call for unity goes beyond award recognition, subtly urging stakeholders to put aside differences and work together — both to honor talent and to resolve pressing issues like the ongoing wage dispute that has disrupted the flow of productions.