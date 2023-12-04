  • Menu
Allu Aravind to meet Congress government leaders for support to film industry

Allu Aravind to meet Congress government leaders for support to film industry
Hyderabad : The Congress party has won the Telangana assembly elections with a majority. There is a possibility of forming a government either on Monday or Tuesday. Tollywood senior producer Allu Aravind responded to this.

He said that the coming of Congress government in Telangana is gratifying. He said that he welcomes the Congress government and will soon meet the leaders of the Congress government on behalf of the film industry. He said that supporting the film industry is not new to Congress governments. Allu Aravind explained that the previous governments have encouraged the film industry a lot and we hope that this government will also provide encouragement in the same way.

