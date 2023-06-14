Always plan for future and have PR system, KCR tells health department officials

Hyderabad: Stating that the quest for excellence never ends, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday called upon the health department to have planning for the future eventualities and also to have a PR system to spread the good works they do.



He was speaking to a gathering after launching the 'Nutrition Kits' programme. The CM gave away the kits to six women during the programme. He informed that during 2014, the department budget was Rs 2,100 crore but now it was Rs 12,367 crore. He said that the health department was the outmost important department. The government is taking steps to increase the bed strength to 50,000.

The CM recalled a conversation with officials from Central government who came to suggest measures during the locust attack. Two officers including a woman came to the state. "When I asked them why no scientific methodology to kill them. They said locust have came even before human beings. They also said that there may be more dangerous diseases than Corona. They told me that wherever the health system is strong the loss will be minimum. Since then I decided to strengthen the department," said Chandrashekar Rao.

Rao said that there was a big story behind Nutrition Kits. There is a problem called stunting (which stops growth in human beings), government decided to take precarious steps. He asked the doctors to always plan for future what are the steps to be taken for coming days. How the department should be what needs to done, the CM said.

He said that doctors in government hospitals were great as they provide treatment even without beds but newspapers present it differently. "You don't have PR for yourselves," the CM said. He also said that there were a few doctors who refused to go to forest areas like Adilabad and Bhupalapally. They say there is no school, malls. "I told the health officials and Minister Harish, who is active to provide some relaxations. Health department is also a great wing having relations with the people hence they should have PR," the CM said.

The CM further said that KCR Kits have increased the institutional deliveries. The quest for excellence never ends, it continues and reforms also continue. Even during Corona, patients were charged lakhs of rupees in private hospitals but Gandhi Hospital under superintendent Raja Rao did remarkable service, which increased the prestige of the hospital.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that today it was a day to be written in golden letters in the history of NIMS. Many governments have come but there were only Osmania and Gandhi since 60 years. CM KCR keeping in mind the needs of the people, started works for 10,000 beds including super specialty hospitals at LB Nagar, Gachibowli, Alwal and Sanathnagar and also Health City in Warangal. The CM is making arrangements to tackle any situation like COVID. Hyderabad is going to become a Health Hub. To provide treatment for people in bastis, Basti Dawakhanas were started, 102 dialysis centres set up with a single use filter. The government is also bringing up one medical College per district in all 33 districts. Now there would be over 8000 medical seats. Nobody asked for Nutrition Kits but KCR brought this for women folks. Nutrition Kits are going to be a blessing in disguise for the women with iron deficiency. These kits would be given two times during pregnancy. "For BRS it is nutrition politics but for opposition it is partition politics," said Rao. He said that the Kanti Velugu was the biggest program in the world and CMs of Delhi and Punjab have decided to start the program in their states. Whatever be the department, Telangana is the role model for the country.

NIMS director Beerappa said that this is a historical occasion as this is going to be the largest hospital in the country. Total beds now would be 4,000 beds. The facilities have improved in the government hospital. KCR has relation with NIMS when he recovered after the hunger strike during the Telangana agitation. During the formation of Telangana NIMS had 900 beds which have now increased to 1500 beds. Even the organ transplants are done free for the poor. Over 120 heart surgeries done every month.