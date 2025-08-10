Ambedkar Open University invites applications for PhD admissions

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has announced admissions to its PhD programmes for the academic year 2024–25 in ten disciplines: Commerce, English, Telugu, Economics, History, Public Administration, Sociology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics A BRAOU statement said on Saturday that admissions will be based on a computer-based entrance test followed by an interview.

Candidates who have qualified in UGC/CSIR-JRF/NET/SLET/SET or hold an M.Phil. are exempted from the test but must attend the interview.

Online registration begins on August 6, and ends on August 30. Applications with a late fee will be accepted until September 4, 2025. The entrance test will be conducted only in Hyderabad, and the date will be announced on the university website.

Interested candidates may visit www.braouonline.in for detailed information, syllabus, and application procedure.

Interested candidates can contact for further details: Director (Academic): 040-23544741 / 23680411 or Controller of Examinations: 040-23680240, it added.