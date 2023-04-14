Ambedkar statue unveiling: Traffic curbs in Hyderabad city today

Hyderabad: Due to the unveiling of the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar near Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad City Traffic Police announced traffic diversions on Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unveil the statue and proceed for a public meeting behind the I-Max Theatre, Necklace Rotary. The city police have requested that commuters traveling through Necklace Road to take note of the traffic diversions. According to the police, traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction, and vice versa.

Traffic coming from Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan – Nirankari. Traffic coming from Tank Bund towards PVNR Marg will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sonabi Mosque towards Ranigunj, Karbala. Traffic coming from Rasoolpura, Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

Motorists coming from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards Tank Bund, Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund and directed to embark Telugu Thalli flyover, Katta Maisamma Junction, Lower Tank Bund. Commuters coming from Tank Bund and Telugu Thalli and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction. Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards the Mint compound lane will not be allowed.

Also, NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road, and Lumbini Park will be closed on Friday. RTC buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund road and take Telugu Talli Flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills, and Kavadiguda. Traffic congestion junctions such as VV Statue (Khairtabad) Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta Junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund), Tank Bund, and Liberty are expected to witness congestion of traffic. Police appeal to citizens to follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page and @HYDP on Twitter.

In case of any emergency in travel, call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for travel assistance. Citizens are requested to take note of the above diversions, take alternate routes to reach their destinations, and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.