‘Amma Payilam’ distorted: Arunodaya Federation demands apology

The Arunodaya Cultural Federation (ACF) has issued a strong condemnation of the distortion of the iconic Telangana migrant song, "Amma Payilam Talli Mayamma". The song played a pivotal role in the statehood movement, deeply defining the emotional journey of migrants from Bombay to Dubai and the coal mines.

Originally sung by Payilam Santosh whose name was famously derived from the song and composed by Kodari Srinu Rayaga, the anthem gained widespread popularity through hundreds of performances on Telangana Dhoom-Dham stages, which were spearheaded by Arunodaya. It subsequently became a potent symbol of the migrant struggle and cultural resistance.

ACF leaders expressed outrage over a recent social media reel, created by a group of youths, which they claim portrayed the tearful and poignant song in a vulgar and sarcastic manner. "This is the height of perverse social media antics," the Federation stated, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the reel and a public apology.

The Federation also highlighted a disturbing wider trend of mocking martyr songs by misattributing them to frivolous themes. Such acts, they warned, gravely distort the history of the people’s struggle and insult the memory of cultural martyrs like Santosh, who passed away after dedicating his life to the movement.

"This is not just an insult to a songit is an insult to a martyr," ACF leaders asserted, urging netizens, literature lovers, and the public to condemn such actions and uphold the dignity of people’s songs. The official statement was issued by ACF Honorary President Vimalakka, Telangana State President Epuri Malsur, and General Secretary Ramesh Potula, who called for collective resistance against cultural distortion and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to preserving Telangana’s revolutionary legacy.