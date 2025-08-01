Amoogh Reddy Unveils Forest-Inspired ‘VANAM’ Collection at India Kids Fashion Week

Seventeen-year-old fashion prodigy Amoogh Reddy launched his nature-inspired collection "VANAM" at the 12th Season of India Kids Fashion Week in Hyderabad. Held at Novotel HICC, the event showcased Amoogh’s unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and eco-conscious design. Drawing from forest textures and earthy tones, VANAM celebrates sustainability, individuality, and India’s rich cultural roots.

Known as the “Youngest Designer of the Year,” Amoogh’s bold vision captivated audiences and marked a new chapter in children’s couture. His message: “Don’t chase trends—create them,” continues to inspire aspiring designers across the nation.