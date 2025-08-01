Live
- Mamata Banerjee's livelihood promise to Bengali migrant workers leaves state govt 'in a fix'
- Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rajasthan; mini-truck swept away
- My priority is sustainable farming, rural prosperity: Maharashtra's new agriculture minister
- First unit of Yadadri Thermal Power station dedicated to nation
- North Korea slams US, Japan for turning alliance into 'nuclear' coalition
- Meta’s AI Chief Yann LeCun Warns Musk’s Plan to Merge Research and Engineering May Stifle AI Innovation
- 'Operation Milap': 142 missing children, adults reunited by South-West Delhi Police in July
- Top South Korean, US diplomats reiterate 'resolute' commitment to North Korean denuclearisation
- SC declines plea to bring political parties under anti-sexual harassment law
- Nalli Nihari: A royal feast of slow-cooked mutton and fragrant spices
Amoogh Reddy Unveils Forest-Inspired ‘VANAM’ Collection at India Kids Fashion Week
Highlights
Seventeen-year-old fashion prodigy Amoogh Reddy launched his nature-inspired collection "VANAM" at the 12th Season of India Kids Fashion Week in...
Seventeen-year-old fashion prodigy Amoogh Reddy launched his nature-inspired collection "VANAM" at the 12th Season of India Kids Fashion Week in Hyderabad. Held at Novotel HICC, the event showcased Amoogh’s unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and eco-conscious design. Drawing from forest textures and earthy tones, VANAM celebrates sustainability, individuality, and India’s rich cultural roots.
Known as the “Youngest Designer of the Year,” Amoogh’s bold vision captivated audiences and marked a new chapter in children’s couture. His message: “Don’t chase trends—create them,” continues to inspire aspiring designers across the nation.
Next Story