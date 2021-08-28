An idea whose time has come
Highlights
It is a good idea to link Aadhaar with liquor purchases
It is a good idea to link Aadhaar with liquor purchases. In my opinion: 1. It will minimise the consumption by an individual as there will be a limit per person;
2. It will keep minors away from consuming it;
3. Drink and drive convicts could be barred from buying liquor for a certain period of time as a punishment; and,
4. It will help in curbing the black marketing of liquor.
— Rajeev Jopat, a techie, Hyderabad
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story