An idea whose time has come

Rajeev Jopat
Rajeev Jopat

It is a good idea to link Aadhaar with liquor purchases

It is a good idea to link Aadhaar with liquor purchases. In my opinion: 1. It will minimise the consumption by an individual as there will be a limit per person;

2. It will keep minors away from consuming it;

3. Drink and drive convicts could be barred from buying liquor for a certain period of time as a punishment; and,

4. It will help in curbing the black marketing of liquor.

— Rajeev Jopat, a techie, Hyderabad

