Anesthetist lands in the TMC soup

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council issued notices to the RBM Hospital at Boduppal in the city after it found that an anaesthetist was performing the procedures relating to cardiology and performing angiograms on patients without qualification. Ironically, the qualified doctors were found encouraging the quacks playing with the lives of the people.

The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) received complaints that one anaesthetist in RBM Hospital at Boduppal, Dr Sudarshan Rao, working in the cardiology department, was not only taking up scanning related to the heart but also performing procedures like angiograms and stents. The TGMC team consists of Dr Naresh Kumar and Dr Pratibha Lakshmi.

The team members found that the hospital neither has certificates related to Dr Sudarshan Rao nor was the staff aware of the name of the doctor’s working in their hospital.

The heart surgeon in the hospital, Dr KK Reddy, said that they had performed seven procedures, but when the records were checked, it was found that there were 15 procedures, and the name of the person who did the procedures was mentioned as Dr Sudarshan Rao. The team collected the evidence from the hospital. Dr Naresh said that the hospital lacked the records of scanning and in some reports information was removed from the records, which is against the PCPNDT Act.

In another case in Boduppal, the TGMC team found that one homoeopathy doctor was running the Vijaya Health Clinic in the name of Dr. Vamshi.

The homoeopath, Shankar, was running the clinic without qualification. Similarly, one unqualified person named Satyanarayana was practicing in Mahalakshmi Clinic in the name of Dr Rishikesh.

In another case, one associate professor, Dr Paramesh, with the help of an unqualified person, Mahesh Kumar Goud, was running Happy Children's Clinic, said Dr Pratibha Lakshmi. She said that the proofs will be sent to the Council and that a notice has been sent to Dr Sudarshan Rao. Show cause notices will be served to the doctors registered with TGMC and those who were promoting the unqualified persons. The team has lodged a complaint against them with the Medchal Malkajgiri Health Officer.

The TGMC Chairman, K Mahesh Kumar, has expressed anguish over the registered doctors who were encouraging the quacks and unqualified persons. He said that an inquiry will be ordered against them by suspending them, with steps taken to remove their names from the council and cancelling the registration of the hospitals that were deceiving the patients. The searches were conducted by Dr Vamshi, Dr Suresh, and others.