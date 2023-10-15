Anguish of jobless youth will spell doom for KCR: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman called the police claim that failed love affair was the reason behind the job aspirant Pravallika’s suicide, a shameless act.

Addressing media here on Saturday, he took strong exception to the police trying to malign the departed soul and demanded stringent action against the police for making such allegations. “The BJP would meet State Governor for taking

stringent action against the police officials concerned,” he added.

He termed the suicide of the Pravallika as the beginning of the end of BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government in Telangana. He added that the anguish of the unemployed would spell a curse on the Kalawakuntla family. Dr Laxman pointed out that when a job aspirant has committed suicide the unemployed youth have turned up to express their anguish.

But, none of the ministers have turned up to express their condolences.

State Minister KT Ramarao has the time to go and meet former minister and MLA Ponnala Laxmaiah to invite him into the party fold. But, he has no time to call on the family of the diseased.

Earlier, high drama ensured late Friday night when Dr Laxman and BJYM state president Bhanu Prakash reached the spot on receiving the information of Pravallika’s suicide and demanded the police to show the suicide note of the deceased.

When the police failed to respond the leaders staged a protest leading to their arrest. Dr Laxman condemned that the police had lathi-charge without provocation from the unemployed and acted highhandedly.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the police resorting to the lathi charge and arrest of Dr Laxman, terming the police acting like BRS activists.