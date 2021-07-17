Animal welfare foundation demands action against illegal cattle trafficking

Hyderabad: Gau Gyan Foundation on Friday claimed that rampant, unchecked illegal cattle trafficking is on the rise in Telangana. The foundation has recently saved over 1,000 cattle from not only inhumane conditions but also from the clutches of cattle mafia, from different districts of the State.



Speaking about the illegal trafficking of animals in the State, Nitesh Vijayvargiya, volunteer of the foundation said, "The police department has issued orders that cows and calves will not be allowed to enter, but bulls will be allowed. However, as per law slaughtering bulls is illegal if they do have a certificate from a competent authority. There is an assistant veterinary surgeon who is issuing the certificate randomly without even examining the bulls which is illegal. As per the law, only an assistant director rank or above can issue the certificate. The assistant veterinary surgeon certificate which they are issuing is invalid as he is not the competent authority."

Another activist and volunteer, Harish Kakarla, stated that the meat mafia are not paying any taxes and it is a trillion-dollar business 100 per cent illegal and all money is black, government is not taking any action against the mafia these are traffickers, who are in the garb of the festival, are carrying out these mass murders.