Annapurna Studios to set foot in Future City: Nagarjuna

Bharat Future City: Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna announced that he plans to bring his Annapurna Studios to Future City. He noted that Annapurna Studios recently completed 50 years of operations.

Nagarjuna participated in the Telangana Rising Global Summit on Monday, and spoke to the media about his plans. He said he has been living in Hyderabad for the past 50 years and praised the city’s favourable climate.

He welcomed the fact that prominent personalities from Bollywood are coming forward to construct a film studio in Future City. The actor added that if everyone collaborates, a large Film City with world-class facilities can be developed.

Nagarjuna also lauded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision, describing the Future City initiative as “super” and appreciating the innovative concept being implemented in Telangana.