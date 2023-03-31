Announce TSPSC exam dates only after suspension of chairman: OUJAC

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) on Thursday demanded the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to announce fresh dates of its examinations only after suspension of its chairman Dr. B Janardhan Reddy.

Chairman of OUJAC ByruNagaraju Goud in a statement said the announcement of TSPSC exam dates by the same members without overhauling the commission totally is akin to 'handing over key to a thief'. He described as 'shameful' the announcement of the exam dates without giving any assurance to 30 lakh unemployed in the State.

He also demanded total overhaul of TSPSC, action against those responsible for the question paper leak and then only announce the exam dates by a new committee of experts. Goud said the unemployed should understand the State government's motive to protect Dr. Reddy. He criticised the government for its 'indifference' even after the unemployed have been staging dharnas, hunger strikes and agitations for a month to protest against the question paper leak and to press their demands. Goud threatened to lay siege by the unemployed to the TSPSC office if it announces the new exam dates without suspending Dr Reddy.