Another arrested in the murder of advocate couple in Peddapalli

Yet another person was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of advocate couple -- Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife PV Nagamani.



Investigations revealed that Bittu Srinu who was also involved in the murder is said to have supplied sickles in the killing of the couple two days ago. He was taken into custody at his house in Manthani by a special police team led by Godarvarikhani ACP Umender.

The arrested was shifted to Ramangundam police commissionerate for questioning.

Bittu Srinu was arrested based on the information given by Kunta Srinivas, Chiranjeevi and A kumar. They said that Srinu has helped them in providing sickles that were used in murdering the lawyer couple. The sickles were brought by Srinu from a fruit shop in Mathani.

Bittu Srinu who is the chairman of Putta Lingamma Charitable Trust is the nephew of Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar. The trust is being run by Madhukar in the name of his mother.