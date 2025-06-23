Anti-drug awareness programme held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) conducted an anti-drug awareness programme at Government Model School Aliya in Nampally on Sunday, aiming to educate students on the dangers of narcotic substances and to promote a drug free lifestyle. During the programme, G S Daniel, Inspector of Police, H-NEW, addressed the gathering. He enlightened the students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and advised them on how to steer clear of such influences within educational institutions. The Inspector specifically explained how drug abuse can begin in schools through seemingly innocuous items like chocolates and candies, designed to lure schoolchildren and ultimately jeopardise their bright futures.

Daniel highlighted how drug abuse affects both physical and mental health, leading to a decrease in intellectual capabilities and, ultimately, potentially death. Additionally, explaining the legal consequences of drug abuse, the Inspector advised students not to fall prey to drugs and to avoid friendships that promote substance abuse. Vishwanadham Gupta, Principal, and Aruna, Vice Principal of Government Model School, Aliya, Nampally, appreciated the initiative of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW). They stated that such programmes are crucial in empowering students to make informed decisions, understand the consequences of drug abuse, and build healthy lifestyles. C Venkata Ramulu, Sub Inspector of Police, V R Subba Rao, Assistant Sub Inspector, and other team members from the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing were also present.