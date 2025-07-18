  • Menu
Anuradha Thakur Unveils ‘Unwritten Earthsongs’ Solo Art Show

Renowned artist and TEDx speaker Anuradha Thakur inaugurated her solo art exhibition, Unwritten Earthsongs, at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The exhibition, opened by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, showcases Thakur’s evocative collection of silhouetted figures, intricate Indian textiles, and dreamlike landscapes. Each canvas captures silent, soulful stories through vibrant colours, spiritual motifs, and poetic detailing.

Described by Thakur as an invitation to reflect and reconnect with heritage, the exhibition runs until 20th July 2025. Unwritten Earthsongs celebrates inner strength, cultural depth, and the unseen melodies that link humanity to nature and spirit.

