AP Cong leaders catch up with TG buddies in House

Hyderabad: Cordial relations between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders remained intact. Andhra leaders are making a beeline to the Telangana Assembly to meet their old friends, particularly the ministers and senior Congress leaders, in the ongoing winter session of the Assembly.

Former APCC President G Rudra Raju and Congress leader Rudra Raju Padmaraju, along with many district-level Congress leaders, arrived at the Assembly to meet a few ministers in the chambers. The leaders were seen roaming around the ministers chambers in the Assembly premises and paying courtesy calls. Some of them were approaching their senior leaders on some personal works in the chambers.

“We are old friends to Cabinet Ministers, mainly Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Medical and Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha. We are coming to the Assembly to meet them since it is the right time to meet all in one place and to get personal work done without any delay,” said a congress leader from the Rayalaseem district.

Former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s close aide and government whip in the YSR Government during 2004-2009, S Uday Bhanu from the Jaggaiahpet Assembly constituency also visited the Assembly and met Sridhar Babu and others. Though he quit Congress and YSR Congress and joined the Jana Sena party recently, Uday Bhanu was maintaining good relations with his old friends in Congress and met them in the House.

Leaders said that AP Congress leaders have been maintaining good relations with Telangana ministers and senior party leaders to get all kinds of support to strengthen the party in the neighbouring State. State ministers are also proactive in addressing the AP leader’s personal grievances and party issues in their personal capacity.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office was coordinating between the AP leaders and ministers to meet them in the Assembly during the session.