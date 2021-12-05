AP leaders pay tribute to former CM Konijeti Rosaiah in Hyderabad

The Andhra Pradesh leaders right from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy, AP Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Vellampalli Srinivas Reddy, Perni Nani, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna, former CM Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, and actor Chiranjeevi paid tributes to former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Rosaiah. Andhra Pradesh ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, and Vellampalli Srinivas will attend Rosaiah's funeral in Hyderabad.



Former CM Rosaiah's funeral will be held at one o'clock in the afternoon with state honours. Rosaiah's dead body has been taken to Gandhi Bhavan, the state office of the Congress, at 11 am. After the visit he will move to a farm in Devarayamjal on the outskirts of Hyderabad for funeral.



Former CM in undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah died on Saturday morning around 5.30 am in Star Hospital. TS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his grief and sent condolences to the family.



Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the son of former CM Rosaiah on the phone. The AP government has declared December 4 to 6 as mourning days in mourning for Rosaiah's death. The Department of General Administration ordered this on Saturday.