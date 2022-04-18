AP miscreants' bid to grab 100 cr worth land foiled

Hyderabad: The land grabbing case of Banjara Hills where a man TG Prasad allegedly tried to grab a vacant land worth 100 crores at Banjara Hills road no 10. It is said around 90 goons tried to grab the land besides harming the security guards who came there to question them. The security guards were shifted to a nearby hospital. The goons were at the vacant place with the arm weapons. The police rushed to the spot and had detained more than 60 people. The accused were taken to a government hospital for medical check up before producing to the Court. However, it is said two people have absconded from the hospital. Police have registered several case against the accused and submitted them to the Court.

The incident has come to light on Monday when the residents were in panic state after looking at the goons in armed weapons. The police said that all the accused belongs to Adoni of Andhra Pradesh.