Apollo Diagnostics comes up with an innovative idea

The surge in Covid cases has citizens scouting for RT PCR testing centers; however these centers either offer testing at specific timings or being too crowded has inconvenienced those in dire need.

To help mitigate and ensure testing with ease, Apollo Diagnostics launched a novel and patient convenient 'Drive Through' testing of Covid-19 RT PCR (ICMR Approved) at the Jubilee Hills Public School, Jubilee Hills.

The complete process of registration and payment for testing is totally touch less and contact free.

The facility is fully equipped for the testing and has the capacity to manage up to 250 patients per day.

The Jubilee Hills testing center will cater to the residents living in areas of Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Shaikpet, Film Nagar and Attapur.