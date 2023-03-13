Applications invited for training in bee-keeping

he Forest College Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu, said the National Bee Board, under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has approved a project for the college. An FCRI communique said on Sunday that the project was entitled 'Establishment of Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre under Mini Mission by the NBHM.





As part of the project, the FCRI will organise two training programmes this month. It said the first programme will be held from March 14 to 20, with an intake of 25 participants. The second training programme will be held from Mach 23 to 29 with an intake of 25 participants. The FCRI will arrange breakfast, lunch, tea, and dinner and stay for the participants for seven days.





Besides, travel allowance will be paid at the rate of Government of India norms / actual ordinary class train/bus/ticket whichever is less to the participants or farmers. Interested farmers may contact Dr Waseem, project coordinator (78765-31614).



