  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Applications invited from senior citizens for State Awards

Applications invited from senior citizens for State Awards
x
Highlights

Applications are invited from eligible eminent and outstanding senior citizens and institutions involved in rendering distinguished service for the cause of elderly persons, especially indigent senior citizens for presentation of State-level Awards on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) 2024 in various categories & sub-categories.

Hyderabad: Applications are invited from eligible eminent and outstanding senior citizens and institutions involved in rendering distinguished service for the cause of elderly persons, especially indigent senior citizens for presentation of State-level Awards on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) 2024 in various categories & sub-categories.

Applications invited from senior citizens for State AwardsThe details regarding categories of awards, eligibility, application procedure, calendar of activities and application-Form are available in www.wdsc.telangana.gov.in website. The physical application with all relevant documents shall submit in the office of the Director, Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disablities, Senior Citizens & Transgender Persons, Ground floor, Vikalangula Samkshema Bhavan, beside Nalgonda crossroads Bus Stop, Malakpet, Hyderabad-500036.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick