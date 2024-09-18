Applications invited from senior citizens for State Awards

Hyderabad: Applications are invited from eligible eminent and outstanding senior citizens and institutions involved in rendering distinguished service for the cause of elderly persons, especially indigent senior citizens for presentation of State-level Awards on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) 2024 in various categories & sub-categories.

Applications invited from senior citizens for State AwardsThe details regarding categories of awards, eligibility, application procedure, calendar of activities and application-Form are available in www.wdsc.telangana.gov.in website. The physical application with all relevant documents shall submit in the office of the Director, Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disablities, Senior Citizens & Transgender Persons, Ground floor, Vikalangula Samkshema Bhavan, beside Nalgonda crossroads Bus Stop, Malakpet, Hyderabad-500036.