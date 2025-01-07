Aramghar-Nehru Zoological Park Flyover Named After Manmohan Singh for His Efforts

On January 6, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Aramghar-Nehru Zoological Park flyover, which is now the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad. The flyover, which is 4 kilometers long and has six lanes, cost Rs. 800 crore to build. It connects Aramghar to the Nehru Zoological Park and is expected to ease traffic on the busy Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by naming the flyover after him. He also mentioned the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, which was built during the previous Congress government, as the longest flyover in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy said the fast completion of this flyover shows the Congress government’s commitment to urban development and improving Hyderabad under the "Hyderabad Rising" initiative. He also spoke about efforts to ensure a sustainable water supply for the city under Vision 2050.

The Chief Minister stressed that development should be a collective effort, and he is open to collaborating with all parties, including AIMIM, to boost the city's growth. He also revealed plans to build a cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank and turn it into a major tourist attraction, alongside the construction of a new building for Osmania Hospital.

Finally, Revanth Reddy assured that once the Regional Ring Road is completed, Telangana’s development will see further growth.