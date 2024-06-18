Are civic wings sabotaging govt’s image?

Hyderabad: Are some of the agencies trying to sabotage the image of the Congress government? This is the speculation that is making rounds in the Congress circles for past few weeks.

This doubt arises as the civic wings, whether it be GHMC or the power utilities have not been as effective as they should be. Citizens in many areas including posh area like Banjara Hills, Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Aurora Colony etc. are facing serious problems as the electricity department is resorting to power shut downs when it starts raining, even if it is a drizzle.

In the past, power shut downs used to take place only when there used to be heavy gales. But now even when there is hardly any rain, power shut down is taking place and for long hours. “Such situation was never there in the previous government’s regime,” said Raghav Reddy of Srinagar colony. Some of the retired employees complained that on Sunday night, around 1 am, the power was shut down and they had to suffer without light or fan for over two hours leading to disturbance in their sleep schedule.

The residents of Steel and Mines Complex said the power utility officials had recently cut down tree branches and dumped in front of the gate and did not remove for four days. Residents also complain that the road conditions have gone from bad to worse. There is a huge crater-like hole in middle of the road near Ratnadeep Super Market, and similarly the problem of perennial drainage water flowing in front of Venkateswara Kalyana Mandapam in Aurora Colony also has not been resolved. They appealed to the MAUD minister to take necessary action.