Arena Animation Opens New Centre in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Arena Animation, a leading animation training institute and a brand of Aptech Limited, has inaugurated a new centre in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. This brings the total number of Arena Animation centres in the city to six.

The new centre, spread over 3,000 square feet, is equipped with modern facilities and can accommodate up to 350 students. It aims to provide students with access to advanced tools and technologies required for careers in animation, gaming, graphic design, and multimedia.











Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer (Global Retail Business) of Aptech Limited, stated that the new centre would help nurture creative professionals and equip them with the necessary skills to enter the AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics) industry.

Arena Animation's expansion in Hyderabad is part of its broader strategy to make creative education more accessible to students across India. The centre will offer industry-relevant training and resources for aspiring professionals in the multimedia sector.