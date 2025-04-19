Ark’s Ram Reddy takes charge as Credai president-elect

Hyderabad: Gummi Ram Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the city-based real estate and construction major Ark Group, has on Friday taken charge as the president-elect of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai National) for 2025-27.

He assumed charge at a special event in Ahmedabad in Gujarat where Shekhar G Patel, the Managing Director of Ahmedabad-based real estate firm Ganesh Housing Corporation, took charge as new national president of Credai for 2025-27. Ram Reddy will replace Patel as the national president of Credai in 2027. “It’s an honour to be elected as president-elect of the Credai National for 2025-27,” he said after the event.

Ram Reddy served as vice-president and secretary of Credai National before his elevation of the president-elect. He also steered Credai Telangana as president and chairman.

C Shekar Reddy, former president, Credai National, V Rajasekhar Reddy, president, Credai Hyderabad and others attend the event from Hyderabad. Established in 1999, Credai represents more than 13,000 real estate developers across 230 city chapters in 21 States.