  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Ark’s Ram Reddy takes charge as Credai president-elect

Ark’s Ram Reddy takes charge as Credai president-elect
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Gummi Ram Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the city-based real estate and construction major Ark Group, has on Friday taken charge...

Hyderabad: Gummi Ram Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the city-based real estate and construction major Ark Group, has on Friday taken charge as the president-elect of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai National) for 2025-27.

He assumed charge at a special event in Ahmedabad in Gujarat where Shekhar G Patel, the Managing Director of Ahmedabad-based real estate firm Ganesh Housing Corporation, took charge as new national president of Credai for 2025-27. Ram Reddy will replace Patel as the national president of Credai in 2027. “It’s an honour to be elected as president-elect of the Credai National for 2025-27,” he said after the event.

Ram Reddy served as vice-president and secretary of Credai National before his elevation of the president-elect. He also steered Credai Telangana as president and chairman.

C Shekar Reddy, former president, Credai National, V Rajasekhar Reddy, president, Credai Hyderabad and others attend the event from Hyderabad. Established in 1999, Credai represents more than 13,000 real estate developers across 230 city chapters in 21 States.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick