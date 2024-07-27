Army men recount tales of heroism during Kargil War

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Lulu Hyderabad celebrated Lulu Vijayotsavam in association with the Indian Army. As a part of commemorating the important day, Lulu Hyderabad is organising a three-day arms and ammunition exhibition (ending on July 28) for school students and the general public.

Lieutenant General Kammula R Rao PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd) spoke and briefed the efforts made by the Indian Armed Forces at Kargil during the battle. He elucidated that during the war, the single aim was to remove the infiltration by Pakistan intruders and safeguard our country, but to ensure not to escalate to a full-fledged war.

During the event, Col VV Rao (Retd), paid tributes to the valour and devotion of the Indian Army. He threw light on the history of Kargil, why and how the war was started and the strategy of the Pakistanis. Indian Air Force Group Captain PR Prasad (Retd) emphasised the importance of the role of IAF in achieving victory in such inhospitable terrain. He articulated the challenges to fly over high-altitude areas.