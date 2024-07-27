Live
- Chandrababu to Highlight AP's Vision as part of Vikasit Bharat-2047 at NITI Aayog Meeting
- Modi govt strengthening country’s defence in spirit of Kargil: Kishan Reddy
- Army men recount tales of heroism during Kargil War
- Commuters root for wrapping up of MMTS-II last phase work at fast pace
- Sale of spurious seeds in TG: HC issues notice to State govt, Centre
- Telangana assembly session begins with discussion on budget
- No respite for Kavitha; judicial custody extended until July 31
- 2 rescued, 24 people have narrow escape as Navi Mumbai building collapses
- 30K jobs to be filled in 90 days: CM
- Oh! Potholed roads in Ameenpur turn a nightmare for commuters
Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Lulu Hyderabad celebrated Lulu Vijayotsavam in association with the Indian Army. As a part of commemorating the important day, Lulu Hyderabad is organising a three-day arms and ammunition exhibition (ending on July 28) for school students and the general public.
Lieutenant General Kammula R Rao PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd) spoke and briefed the efforts made by the Indian Armed Forces at Kargil during the battle. He elucidated that during the war, the single aim was to remove the infiltration by Pakistan intruders and safeguard our country, but to ensure not to escalate to a full-fledged war.
During the event, Col VV Rao (Retd), paid tributes to the valour and devotion of the Indian Army. He threw light on the history of Kargil, why and how the war was started and the strategy of the Pakistanis. Indian Air Force Group Captain PR Prasad (Retd) emphasised the importance of the role of IAF in achieving victory in such inhospitable terrain. He articulated the challenges to fly over high-altitude areas.