Aroma Singh Thakur assumes charge as SCR Chief Security Commissioner
Hyderabad: Aroma Singh Thakur assumed charge as Inspector General – cum – Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC), South Central Railway on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

According to SCR officials, new IG started her career as Assistant Security Commissioner, Howrah-I Division, Eastern Railway. As Divisional Security Commissioner she served at Jaipur and on deputation served as Professor, Law Management at Railway Staff College, Vadodara, where she was instrumental in designing a Vertical Interaction Course on “Crime on Railways” in which officers of Railways, GRP, RPF and local police were brought on the one platform to interact and to understand the complexities of the Indian Railways. Thakur is the recipient of the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Director General’s Insignia thrice in 2005, 2015 and 2023 and General Manager’s Medal & Merit Certificate.

