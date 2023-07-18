Live
- CPI Narayana flays Pawan over participating in NDA meeting
- Ooman Chaandy’s death is loss of pro-people politics: Siddaramaiah
- Explained: Google's Enhanced Safe Browsing in your Gmail account
- Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine after smashing racket in Wimbledon final
- ITI Limited wins accolades from ISRO & DoT for its role in successful launch of Chandrayaan-3
- Spotify introduces shared volume feature for group sessions
- Toddler falls into borewell in MP's Vidisha, rescue operation underway
- Within the next decade, India will start adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 18 months: Gautam Adani
- S.Korea to intensify radiation tests on seawater amid Fukushima concerns
- Beautification of 20 highland junctions in Karimnagar underway: Gangula Kamalakar
Aroma Singh Thakur assumes charge as SCR Chief Security Commissioner
Aroma Singh Thakur assumed charge as Inspector General – cum – Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC), South Central Railway on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.
Hyderabad: Aroma Singh Thakur assumed charge as Inspector General – cum – Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC), South Central Railway on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.
According to SCR officials, new IG started her career as Assistant Security Commissioner, Howrah-I Division, Eastern Railway. As Divisional Security Commissioner she served at Jaipur and on deputation served as Professor, Law Management at Railway Staff College, Vadodara, where she was instrumental in designing a Vertical Interaction Course on “Crime on Railways” in which officers of Railways, GRP, RPF and local police were brought on the one platform to interact and to understand the complexities of the Indian Railways. Thakur is the recipient of the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Director General’s Insignia thrice in 2005, 2015 and 2023 and General Manager’s Medal & Merit Certificate.