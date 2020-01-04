Arrangements for famous Urs reviewed by officials

Nampally: TS Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem conducted a review meeting on the arrangements for the Urs (anniversary) of Dargah-e-Hazrath Jahangeer Peeran, at Wakf Board office here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by representative of Kothur village and officer of the Waqf Board of the Dargah. The renowned Dargah is located near Shadnagar (close to NH-44) and is visited by people from Hyderabad and other places across the state and also neighbouring states. The urs is scheduled begin on January 16 and conclude on January 18.

As part of ensuring proper arrangements, the Waqf Board will be roping in all the departments. It also discussed provision of basic amenities to the devout, including lighting, drinking water and sanitation facilities, mobile bathrooms, colouring of Dargah and Masjid, arrangement of RTC buses from various places etc.

Mohammed Saleem noted that the Dargah Jahangeer Peera was the most famous Dargah in Telangana State and lakhs of devotees would be attending the Urs from various places. Recently, the Chief Minister also granted funds for development of facilities for the devotees.

Kothur district Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC), S Satyanarayana, TRS Mandal president, P Yadgari, Minority President Syed Rasheed and other TRS party leaders and officials of Waqf Board were present at the meeting.