Arrangements in place for teacher MLC polls

The stage is set for teachers' constituency MLC elections of Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar on March 13. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials inspected the poll arrangements.





Returning Officer (RO) Priyanka Ala, along with other officials, inspected the distribution centre set up at the GHMC headquarters on Sunday. Issuing instructions to the polling staff, she said the polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm. She suggested to them to examine all legal documents, ballot papers, ballot boxes and voter list. She said 12 sector control officers and 29 observers have been appointed for the poll. Twenty-two polling centres have been set up in Hyderabad district.





"Police bandobast, adequate infrastructure, drinking water, and ramps for those with special needs are in place at the polling stations," she said. A total of 137 polling stations have been set up. They include 126 main stations and 11 additional stations. A total of 739 polling staff has been appointed for smooth polling. A total of 29,720 have been registered as voters for the election from eight districts. Of them 15,472 are men and 14,246 women, while two are registered as third gender.



