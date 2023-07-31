Art competition for children held

Hyderabad: Globalart organized ‘Kolor champ 2023’, a unique Art Competition in the city on Sunday at Satya Sai Nigamagamam in Srinagar Colony. The competition was inaugurated by Dinesh Victor, MD of SIP Academy. Some 450 children aged 5 to 15 years competed in the 5th Regional Competition of ‘Kolor Camp 2023’. The participants will go on to compete nationally, in a nationwide competition to be held later in the year. The competition was held after four years. The theme of the contest “My Happiest Day at School” was announced on the spot. Children depending on their age group and category were supposed to imagine the theme and draw a painting or an artistic imagination in one hour 45 minutes to 2 hours 45 minutes. Addressing kids on the occasion, Dinesh Victor said, Art teaches kids the most important quality of being patient. One should have the patience to see complete art. Unfortunately, the current generation doesn’t have patience. They look for instant results, he said. Patience improves kids ability to accept setbacks and enjoy life much more. “Good things come to those who wait”, he said. The program has been developed by Globalart, Malaysia and has a presence in 22 countries and trained almost 2,75,000 children across the world since 1999, he added

Srinivas Mashetty, State Head of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said the 450 children who participated in the contest were drawn from 21 Global Art Training Centers spread across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.