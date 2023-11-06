Arvind’s ‘KCR better than Revanth’ comments raise eyebrows

Hyderabad: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind made interesting comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. His latest comments, who constantly criticize KCR and his family, have become the subject of political discussion. Now there is a loud discussion on social media about the comments. A discussion has started among the leaders of his own party as to what his comments are indicating.

Speaking in Metpalli of Jagtial district, he commented that KCR is a little better than PCC chief Revanth Reddy. He criticized Revanth as a fraud beyond KCR. He warned that if he goes to Madigadda, the pillars there will sink.

He warned that the connection between Revanth and KCR will soon be revealed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Hyderabad for SC conference on Nocember 11th. In the elections to be held this month, Congress won't even get 40 seats and he predicted that the BJP will get a clear majority. If that happens, he expressed hope that BJP will come to power.