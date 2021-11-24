As mercury dips, GHMC, police shift homeless to shelters

Hyderabad: In an attempt to make Hyderabad a beggar-free city and observing that the minimum temperature is falling, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in association with the police, has intensified its efforts and initiated a beggar-free city drive once again on Tuesday.

Officials of the Habeebnagar police station under conducted a beggar-free operation in temples and dargahs. They shifted 60 homeless beggars to Amma Nanna Ananda Ashram.

According to SHO of Habeebnagar, M Narender, many homeless persons were taking shelter near Dargah Yousufain, Nampally, also in Kattamaisamma temple, and other areas, including SD Nagar, Sevak Nagar and Bharath Nagar.

He said three SIs, along with three constables took up the operation. A homeless family of five, including two small girls and a boy, were shifted to the ashram. "At the ashram aged persons are provided necessary items, even medicines; youngsters are counselled, trained in various works so they could earn. Children are sent to school for a better future," Narender added. The GHMC Urban Community Development (UCD) wing is training in various works homeless people who are fit to work, besides counselling them not to beg; instead utilise the training and earn money. An official of the civic body said there are around 18 shelter homes, including four or women set up by it. Each can accommodate 20 people at a time. With the minimum temperature dropping in the past few days, officials are trying to shift more homeless to shelter homes. Arrangements are being made accordingly, the official added.