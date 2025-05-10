As mercury rises, so does the demand for black tints

Hyderabad: With mercury levels increasing, black films and heavily tinted glasses are back in the city. Most cars plying on city roads are seen with tinted windows to beat the heat; and officials are turning blind eye to it. Drivers of cars paste black films, which is prohibited. In 2012 the Supreme Court issued a complete ban on black films on glasses of all vehicles throughout the country.

The tinted glasses block the side and rear views which can lead to accidents. Some car-owners are using sunshades and curtains; some high-end cars have the facility to draw up black screens. According to activists, citizens are clearly violating the rule, as the RTA, traffic police and Vigilance department failed to implement the rule and the SC orders. “Nearly 60 per cent of cars in the Greater Hyderabad limits are tinted starting with 50 per cent tint to whole black tinted glasses. This shows that authorities have failed to implement the orders,” said M Dayanand, general secretary, Telangana Autos and Motors Welfare Union.

The activists claim there is a lack of public awareness against use of black glasses. They allege that the Road Transport Authority (RTA) is passing vehicles with tinted glasses for registrations. In fact, car décor outlets say, unlike in the last few years when stores had stopped stocking tinted glasses and black films, it is now back in the so-called ‘RTA approved outlets’.

Most car-owners are unaware of tinted glasses and fix them at car decor shops. “There is a lack of awareness among people against the tinted windows. Car decor and accessory shop owners are illegally fixing black films by telling car-owners that it is ‘RTA approved’. The Traffic police along with the Vigilance department must take a serious note and create awareness. They must act against the car decor shops,” said activist Asif Hussain.

Some government departments hire private (travels) vehicles for their officials. These vehicles also use tinted glass; there is no action, there is a risk of misuse,” he pointed out.