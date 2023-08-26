Live
Just In
Asad draws parallels to persecution of Jews, following UP’s Muzaffarnagar viral video
Following the viral video from UP's Muzaffarnagar over a female teacher allegedly encouraging students to thrash a Muslim classmate, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi drew parallels to discrimination faced by Jews in the 1930s.
Hyderabad: Following the viral video from UP’s Muzaffarnagar over a female teacher allegedly encouraging students to thrash a Muslim classmate, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi drew parallels to discrimination faced by Jews in the 1930s.
He reposted a picture, where two of Jewish students were humiliated in front of the entire classroom, as the teacher ensures other students learn how ‘Jews were the biggest enemy’.
In his reaction to a post shared by one Francois-Xavier Durandy based in France, Asad in his quoted post on X felt, “Indian Muslims are facing the same persecution and discrimination as Jews faced in 1930s, will it lead to Kristallnacht ? Hope not.”
Kristallnacht historically means ‘Night of Crystal’, refers to Nazi-orchestrated violence against Jews and their property in Germany during the 1930s.
Francois-Xavier with his X handle @fxdurandy posted a picture purportedly from 1930s Germany from a classroom and added, “Two Jewish boys being humiliated in a German classroom in the 1930s. The blackboard says: “The Jew is our biggest enemy. Beware of the Jew.”
In this century old picture a student appears to be making other students learn the sentences against Jews, guided by a teacher as two students purportedly from Jewish religious beliefs stand bowing their heads.