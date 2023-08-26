  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Asad draws parallels to persecution of Jews, following UP’s Muzaffarnagar viral video

AIMIM chief MP Asaduddin Owaisi
x

AIMIM chief MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Highlights

Following the viral video from UP’s Muzaffarnagar over a female teacher allegedly encouraging students to thrash a Muslim classmate, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi drew parallels to discrimination faced by Jews in the 1930s.

Hyderabad: Following the viral video from UP’s Muzaffarnagar over a female teacher allegedly encouraging students to thrash a Muslim classmate, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi drew parallels to discrimination faced by Jews in the 1930s.

He reposted a picture, where two of Jewish students were humiliated in front of the entire classroom, as the teacher ensures other students learn how ‘Jews were the biggest enemy’.

In his reaction to a post shared by one Francois-Xavier Durandy based in France, Asad in his quoted post on X felt, “Indian Muslims are facing the same persecution and discrimination as Jews faced in 1930s, will it lead to Kristallnacht ? Hope not.”

Kristallnacht historically means ‘Night of Crystal’, refers to Nazi-orchestrated violence against Jews and their property in Germany during the 1930s.

Francois-Xavier with his X handle @fxdurandy posted a picture purportedly from 1930s Germany from a classroom and added, “Two Jewish boys being humiliated in a German classroom in the 1930s. The blackboard says: “The Jew is our biggest enemy. Beware of the Jew.”

In this century old picture a student appears to be making other students learn the sentences against Jews, guided by a teacher as two students purportedly from Jewish religious beliefs stand bowing their heads.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X