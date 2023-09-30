Live
Asad lays the foundation stone for development works
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi laid foundation stone of development works in Rein Bazar ward of Yakutpura Assembly constituency on Saturday.
The works which include laying of CC roads, laying and restoration of sewage pipelines in different localities of Rein Bazar ward will be taken up at a cost of Rs 8.69 crores.
MP was accompanied with Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri, MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig, Party’s constituency incharge leader Yasar Arafat and local Corporators. Subsequently, during the afternoon hours he will be laying foundation stone for development works in Kurmaguda ward under the same constituency. Later in the night, the AIMIM chief will be addressing the public meeting of Jalsa-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen at Teegalkunta X Roads.