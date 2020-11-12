Asaduddin Owaisi, CM KCR discuss GHMC poll scenario

Hyderabad: Amid speculations that the SEC (State Election Commission) will issue notification for GHMC elections after Diwali festival, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday. They discussed political developments taking place in the poll-bound Greater Hyderabad after the BJP's victory in the just held byelection to Dubbaka Assembly constituency.

The MIM, which is maintaining a friendly political alliance with the ruling party, already chalked out an action plan to win majority wards in the old city and other minority dominated wards in the corporation limits. Sources said that KCR and Owaisi analysed the winning prospects of the TRS and also the outcome of the friendly contest in the elections. The BJP is already getting ready to show its political hold in the city in the ensuing civic body polls.

Earlier, state Finance minister T Harish Rao met KCR and explained the reasons behind the TRS defeat in the just held by election to Dubbaka assembly constituency. State BC welfare minister G Kamalakar also visited Pragati Bhavan.