Live
Just In
ASI inaugural ceremony today at Charminar
The Archaeological Survey of India will be organizing the Inauguration Ceremony with respect to the Façade Illumination carried out under the scheme of National Culture Fund (NCF) in collaboration with the Indian Oil Foundation (OF) at the Centrally Protected Monument, Charminar, on August 5
Hyderabad: The Archaeological Survey of India will be organizing the Inauguration Ceremony with respect to the Façade Illumination carried out under the scheme of National Culture Fund (NCF) in collaboration with the Indian Oil Foundation (OF) at the Centrally Protected Monument, Charminar, on August 5. Union Minister & State BJP president G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest. The National Culture Fund (NCF) was set up by the Government of India as a Trust leader under Charitable Endowment Act, 1890 through a Gazette Notification which is managed by a Council and an Executive Committee. ASI acknowledges the contributions at the site and also in its publications. Currently, many leading Corporate Homes, Trusts are helping in conservation and preservation work at Taj Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Jaisalmer Fort, and so on.