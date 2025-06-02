Aspirants lobby with AICC State in-charge

Hyderabad: With the crucial task of Cabinet expansion likely to be fulfilled within days, the aspirants have increased their bid to get a berth in the Cabinet. The MLCs have now begun to press for their candidature with AICC State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

As the in-charge continued with her series of Assembly constituency-wise review meetings at Gandhi Bhavan, MLCs Addanki Dayakar and Vijayashanthi requested the AICC leader to provide them with a chance in the cabinet. It is learnt that Vijayashanthi discussed with Meenakshi for 15 minutes and requested to be given a cabinet berth under the BC quota.

Meenakshi also held a meeting with the available MPs and discussed the party’s organisational matters. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Nalgonda MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also participated in this meeting. Earlier during the day at MLA quarters Meenakshi Natarajan held meetings with leaders from Warangal, Nagarkurnool and Secunderabad constituencies. She also met with corporation chairmen, MPs and MLCs.

The AICC leader has started working to rectify the differences and problems between the ruling party leaders.

These meetings ahead of the elections are arousing interest. She is making several suggestions to the leaders to mainly promote the government schemes being implemented in the state to the people. On the other hand, she is making inquiries about local problems in rural and urban areas.