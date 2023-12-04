Assam: Thousands participate in ‘Coal India Guwahati Half Marathon’

Hyderabad: Guwahati woke up to witness a remarkable spectacle when thousands of runners from all across the country participated in the first-ever Coal India Guwahati Half Marathon conducted at Sarusajai Stadium in the city on Sunday.

This momentous event, the first of its kind in the region, has showcased the grit, determination and enthusiasm of the people of Assam.

The Coal India Guwahati Half Marathon was organised under the aegis of Eastern Command of the Indian Army in close coordination with the government of Assam and title sponsor Coal India Ltd.

The Half Marathon was aimed at uniting people across cultures and cities and adding Guwahati to the marathon map of India.

With the motto of 'Amar Run, Amar Utsav', the event witnessed the participation of over a thousand participants under the categories of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km in different age groups.

Sarusajai Stadium was teeming with energy even before sunrise and was decked up in colourful themes symbolising celebration and festival. The route of the run was interspersed with cheering zones, dance troupes and bands all along thereby keeping the adrenaline of the runners pumping high.

The determination and grit shown by the differently abled who participated in the 5 km run further added to the spirit of the event. Over 800 women and girls participated in the event in various categories which reflected Naari Shakti in the true sense.

More than 5,000 runners participated in the event, with Nazeem Pulikkal adjudged as the winner in the half marathon male category with a timing of 1 hours 10 minutes and 9 seconds and Phurba Tamang being adjudged as the winner in the female category with a timing of1 hours 35 minutes.

The event was graced by Nandita Garlosa, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, government of Assam, Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt Gen Manish Erry, GOC 4 Corps and many other senior civil and military dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion the Sports Minister congratulated the participants and organisers to have come forward for the event.

She expressed her gratitude to the Indian Army for taking this initiative and conducting an event of this magnitude in Guwahati and appreciated the strides made towards civil-military integration in Assam.