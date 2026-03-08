Attar lovers flock to Abdul Kader’s perfume store

Hyderabad: Withthe holy month of Ramzan in full swing, Abdul Kader, a renowned perfume store owner in Charminar is witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand for his wide range of fragrances.

Known for his diverse collection, Kader offers over 500 varieties of perfumes, including natural, essential, and artisanal blends that cater to every preference.

Among the highlights is the luxurious One Million Gold perfume, which is drawing the attention of high-end customers. Alongside traditional scents like Masalaa, Aroma, and Rose Atar, Kader has introduced innovative perfumes such as Sand Perfume, crafted uniquely with sand and a single stone, and novelty options including Kunafa, Pistachio, and Chocolate perfumes.

Prices for these exquisite scents range from an affordable Rs 240 to premium offerings priced at Rs 1,200 for a 10 gram bottle. Discounts vary depending on the type and rarity of the fragrance. Some perfumes feature purely natural ingredients, while others incorporate carefully balanced chemical compositions to create distinctive and long lasting fragrance.

“The festive season brings high demand as customers look for unique gifts and personal indulgences,” said Abdul Kader. “We ensure every scent is of premium quality, whether it is a traditional attar or a modern creation like our Sand or dessert inspired perfumes.”

With both local shoppers and perfume enthusiasts visiting the store, Kader emphasizes blending heritage with innovation in perfumery. As Ramzan continues, his collection offers something for everyone from traditional fragrances to contemporary experimental scents, making gifting and personal use a memorable experience.