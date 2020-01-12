Attestation Parade held for recruits of CEME

Secunderabad: The Central Parade Ground of 1EME Centre on Sunday wore a spectacular look with traditional military regalia and splendor on occasion of the attestation parade conducted for 161 recruits of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME). The parade was reviewed by Major General SS Suhag, Additional Director General of EME, in presence of Brigadier Sarbjit Singh, Commandant, 1 EME Centre.

The reviewing officer complimented the parade for a high standard military turnout, bearing and precise drill. The General Officer appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving high standards of drill in the attestation parade and lauded the efforts of 1EME Centre for the outstanding standards of training imparted to the budding soldiers. The General Officer urged the recruits to always strive to enhance and maintain their technical threshold to live up to ever evolving challenges of the modernised Army.