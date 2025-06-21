Average speed of vehicle in city is 25 kmph: Hyd’bad police chief

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand emphasised that the average vehicle speed in the city has significantly increased to 24 to 25 kilometres per hour, up from last year’s 17 to 18 kmph. The Commissioner attributed these positive results to the diligent efforts of the Hyderabad Traffic Police and extended his sincere thanks to everyone involved.

On Friday, during a review meeting on traffic problems in Hyderabad City and their solutions, C V Anand noted that approximately 1,600 new vehicles are added to the roads every day. Across the three Commissionerates, a staggering total of 91 lakh vehicles are on the roads daily.

During the meeting, the Commissioner provided guidance on the fundamental principles of traffic control and management. He stated that currently, 80 per cent of traffic signals in Hyderabad are operating on auto mode, which is effectively helping to clear traffic quickly. Regarding traffic violations, police are focusing on the quality of penalties rather than merely the quantity of fines imposed. This strategic approach, he explained, has led to a reduction in overall traffic fines.

“We are monitoring Hyderabad’s traffic through drone cameras. To further improve Hyderabad’s traffic system, we are taking assistance from Google. In addition to Google Maps, Google is also providing us with technical support,” he revealed. The Commissioner highlighted that, with the cooperation of owners of high rise multi storied buildings in Hyderabad, 25 ‘high rise cameras’ are being installed on these buildings to obtain an ‘Eagle View’. Through these, traffic officials can proactively identify traffic problems, alert local traffic authorities, and provide suggestions for appropriate solutions.