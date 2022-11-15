Avoid these routes till 6 pm to avoid congestion

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday alerted the public on possible traffic gridlocks at various road stretches in the city.

According to the city police, traffic congestion is expected till 6:00 pm today on the roads of Jubilee Hills Check post, Film Nagar, Puri Jagannath Temple, Banjara Hills road number 12, Orissa Island, NTR Bhawan, KBR Park, and road number 45 junction.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these road stretches and take alternative roads.