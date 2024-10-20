Live
Just In
Awareness conference on Waqf & Sanatana Boards held
Ritam Digital Foundation organised an awareness conference on Waqf Board and Sanatana Dharma Board in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Hyderabad: Ritam Digital Foundation organised an awareness conference on Waqf Board and Sanatana Dharma Board in Hyderabad on Saturday. Raja Vardhan Reddy, AP Telangana convener of Hindu said that the lands related to the temples are currently in the possession of the government.
But it was explained that all the lands of mosques and churches are in the hands of the respective religious organisations.
The amendments are being made in the Wakf Act to check all such problems.
Legal researcher, High Court senior advocate Vishwaprasad said that there are problems in the country due to flawed laws. Most of the lands and properties claimed by the Waqf Board have no evidence, but they are claiming them on the basis of a prayer. He said that the law was made to protect disputed properties.