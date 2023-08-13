Baby Koo-premium gitfting store inaugurated in Kavuri Hills

Hyderabad: Baby Koo – Premium Gifting store: one-stop destination for bump to birthday gifting store was inaugurated on Saturday at Kavuri Hills in Hyderabad. The event promises an enchanting atmosphere with exciting activities, exclusive promotions, and a chance to connect with other parents in the community. It also promises an inspiring atmosphere with guest speaker Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals and chance to immerse in the stories of trailblazing women entrepreneurs.

Babykoo is a brain child of Divya Laxmi Boorugu who says its more than just a store with a wide array of gifting options from premium clothing, safe and stimulating toys, innovative gear, and thoughtful accessories, Babykoo is dedicated to provide the best of gifting options for kids and baby and moms in every step of life be it Birthdays, birth announcements or baby shower.

Gifting a new mom or a baby is a remarkable journey filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished moments. We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited launch of Baby Koo, a haven for gifting. Baby Koo offers a curated collection of baby essentials, clothing, toys and much more.

"Our mission is to make Baby & Mom Essentials even more enjoyable by providing a seamless shopping experience and top-notch products that cater to both the needs and desires of parents and babies alike”.

Baby Koo prides itself on sourcing products from trusted brands that prioritize quality, comfort, and safety. The store's knowledgeable team is always on hand to offer expert guidance, ensuring that parents can make informed choices for their little ones.

Discover the joy of gifting with Baby Koo. Your journey begins here.

About Baby Koo:

Baby Koo is a premier baby store dedicated to providing a diverse range of high-quality baby products for new and expectant parents. With a focus on excellence, comfort, and style, Baby Koo aims to make the parenting experience even more delightful and fulfilling.

