Bagh Lingampally: 2020 calendar released

Bagh Lingampally: The president of Hyderabad district Fishermen Cooperative Society, Koppu Padma released the fishermen association's 2020 calendar in a programme held here at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, general secretary of the association Lellela Balakrishna demanded that the State government initiate welfare schemes for fishermen in the State. He appealed the government to sanction the second phase of subsidy loans given through ACDC to the fishermen who have applied for it at the earliest.

Among those who were present on the occasion include state convener of professional associations MV Ramana, KVPS general secretary T Skylab Babu, washermen association secretary P Ashaiah, fishermen association leaders Vijay Kumar, Arvapalli Ramulu, Karrelli Lalitha, Tulasi, Satyavathi, Nagamani, Jogula Srinivas and others.