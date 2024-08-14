Balapur Police Crack Down on Contract Murder Case, several accused Arrested

In a swift and coordinated operation, the Balapur Police have solved the brutal contract murder of 36-year-old Sri Khaja Riyajuddin, leading to the apprehension of several individuals involved in the crime. The case was registered under Cr.No.300/2024 and various sections of the Arms Act following the murder, which occurred late on 8 August 2024.

The investigation began when Khaja Sirajuddin, the victim's brother, reported the incident after discovering Riyajuddin lying in a pool of blood near In,dene Gas Go-down on the RCI-Mallapur road. Eyewitness accounts suggested that Riyajuddin was struck by a car, leading to a violent confrontation involving multiple attackers, including one who reportedly shot him in the chest.

The police quickly identified and arrested the masterminds behind the murder, identified as Shaik Mohammed Hameed (A1), along with key accomplices Mohammed Saleem (A2), and others through technical evidence and intelligence inputs. Hameed, known to have had a land dispute with the deceased, allegedly conspired to kill Riyajuddin due to ongoing rivalry and threats.





The core of the operation revealed a complex web of planning and coordination involving multiple accused with Hameed (A1) acted as the conspirator and provided financial backing for the crime and Saleem (A2) was the primary assassin, orchestrating the execution of the plan. Other accomplices, including family members and friends, contributed to the logistics by procuring weapons and vehicles.



All accused were apprehended at a guest house in Medipally, where police seized a country-made firearm, several axes, and weapons used in the attack, along with cash and blood-stained clothes. The arrested individuals confessed their roles during interrogation, shedding light on a premeditated scheme that involved significant financial arrangements for the hit.

The case highlights deep-seated issues, including previous land disputes between Hameed and Riyajuddin, which escalated to this violent resolution. The concerted effort by the Balapur police and the Rachakonda Commissionerate’s specialized units, under the leadership of Commissioner Sri G. Sudheer Babu, garnered praise for their effectiveness in swiftly delivering justice.

The police have also indicated ongoing efforts to locate still-absconding accomplices who participated in this heinous crime.