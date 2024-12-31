Balapur police intensify checks

Hyderabad: In view of upcoming New Year celebrations, Balapur police on Monday intensified their checkings at farmhouses, hotels, mandi restaurants, and establishments to prevent illegal activities.

According to police officials, they are very serious about cracking down on the consumption of contraband drugs.

Various special teams have been formed to catch the drug peddlers and consumers.

Balapur police officials appealed to the public, urging them to come forward with any information about drug use and to inform the police by contacting the number 8712662366 or dial 100.