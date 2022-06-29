Baldia boss orders one-day salary cut for lax engineers

Hyderabad: As 38 engineers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) failed to take up the monsoon safety measures and are yet to complete the nala desilting works, the GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar issued orders to impose a cut of one day salary of these Assistant Engineers, Deputy Executive Engineers and Executive Engineers for the serious lapse which may lead to endangering the lives of citizens.

The GHMC Commissioner passed an order on Tuesday stating that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) earlier instructed all the engineers to identify all vulnerable points in the GHMC limits and asked them to take up a 100 per cent safety audit of those points by June 5 without leaving them unattended.

The department also warned that any such negligence will be viewed seriously and would initiate disciplinary action including the filing of a criminal case and summary dismissal from service on all such officers responsible.

Accordingly, all the officials of the Maintenance wing of the GHMC were repeatedly instructed to complete all the short and medium-term corrective measures for the lapses identified in the nala safety audit by May 31. The authorities also directed to complete desilting of all major nalas including carting of desilted material and chain link mesh fencing to be restored by May 31. Even after giving a deadline, the works were left unattended and several nalas in various areas were still filled with waste.

The GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar also held a review meeting on June 1 and instructed all the Engineers of the GHMC to complete all precautionary measures at all such vulnerable points in GHMC by June 5 by recommending a framework and checklist. "Despite of repeated instructions, the seriousness of the situation is not being understood by the field engineers," said the Commissioner.

During the surprise inspections from June 6 to June 10, the authorities found that proper protective and precautionary measures were not provided at certain vulnerable spots in ward numbers including 3, 38, 55, 59, 91, 97, 102, 106, 110, 127, 128, 135, 141 and 145 of the GHMC.

Following which show-cause notices were issued to all concerned Engineers asking why they cannot be placed under suspension pending regular inquiry as per CCA rules for dereliction of duty and willful disobedience of the orders of superior officers and endangering the lives of citizens, the order said.

After which all Engineers of the GHMC submitted their replies along with photographic evidence duly submitting that the vulnerable locations identified during inspections have been attended.

After the examination of the matter, the Commissioner decided to impose a cut of an amount equal to one day's salary from the 38 Engineers for the serious lapse.

However, the Commissioner also warned all Engineers to be careful and if any lapses are repeated, serious action will be taken against them without any notice.